NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,847,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 2,486,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 319.9 days.

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

RBSPF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

