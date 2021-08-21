Nel ASA’s (NLLSF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NLLSF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nel ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nel ASA has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

