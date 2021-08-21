NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $13.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.