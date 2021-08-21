Nervos Network Hits One Day Volume of $17.81 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Nervos Network has a market cap of $396.12 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.24 or 0.06707221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.92 or 0.01398875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00369851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00139977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.80 or 0.00566216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.05 or 0.00344196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00312847 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,354,831,966 coins and its circulating supply is 27,520,412,773 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

