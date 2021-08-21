Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $546.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

