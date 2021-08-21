New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.31 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

