New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 135,512 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 135,512 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Intel worth $491,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.01. 25,590,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.