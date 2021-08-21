New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $179.30 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $179,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $320.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

