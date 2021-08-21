New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $393.25 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Medtronic worth $393,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $129.90. 3,838,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

