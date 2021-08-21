New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 237,834 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $154,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $19,269,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,185,812 shares of company stock valued at $149,406,199. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.59.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

