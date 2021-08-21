New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Altria Group worth $168,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.