NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 533 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 291.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DXC Technology by 743.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

