NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $36,000 Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of LQDH opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.