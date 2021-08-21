NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DQ. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 51.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

