NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATAX opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

