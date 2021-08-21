NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 1.6% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $805,696.23 and $416.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00369851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.