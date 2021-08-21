NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextCure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. NextCure has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 42.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 347.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

