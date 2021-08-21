Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, downgraded shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.10.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

