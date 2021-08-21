NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE NI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

