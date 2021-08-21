Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.37. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock valued at $906,530. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

