Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Trading Down 0.3%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $10,694,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $884,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

