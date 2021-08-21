Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given “Outpeform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outpeform rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE NSR opened at C$7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.85. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$444.18 million and a PE ratio of 35.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

