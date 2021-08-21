NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €42.96 ($50.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.25.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

