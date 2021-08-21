NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 232,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of NOV worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 44.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 208,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after purchasing an additional 419,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

