Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

