NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 733,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NOW alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NOW by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NOW by 111,070.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in NOW by 1.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of DNOW opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $780.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.10. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.