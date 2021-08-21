NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from NRW’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRW Company Profile

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through four business segments: Civil, Mining, Drill and Blast, and Mining Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

