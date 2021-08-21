Nuco.cloud (NCDT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $947.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $947.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00137114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00149683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.47 or 1.01664052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.00943297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.00 or 0.06774381 BTC.

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

