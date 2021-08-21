Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
JRO opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
