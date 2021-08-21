nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $37.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.77. 533,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,541. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

