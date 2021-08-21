NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by Summit Insights

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75.
In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
