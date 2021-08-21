NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by Summit Insights

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

