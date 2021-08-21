NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $220.00 at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.70. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $43,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.