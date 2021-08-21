NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $203.47 and last traded at $202.82. Approximately 1,601,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,832,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

