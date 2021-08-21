Observer (OBSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.32 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

