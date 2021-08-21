Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.