Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $209,258.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,876 shares of company stock worth $833,539. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $607,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $27.54. 243,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.62. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

