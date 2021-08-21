Olivier Pomel Sells 109,104 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,584 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $144,761.76.

DDOG stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.59. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.