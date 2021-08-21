Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.23.

OHI opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.