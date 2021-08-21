OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSPN opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $726.21 million, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Worth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

