OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading Down 2.6%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24). 135,241 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 65,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

The company has a market cap of £70.58 million and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.67.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.