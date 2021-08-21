Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,720 shares of company stock worth $9,610,959 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.