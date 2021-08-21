Ontrak Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,291 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,288% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Ontrak stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $214.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $333,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,987 shares of company stock worth $11,567,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

