Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock traded up C$0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$68.37. 336,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,123. Open Text has a 1 year low of C$47.95 and a 1 year high of C$68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.58 billion and a PE ratio of 47.48.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,120,402.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,190,604.39. Also, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,905 shares of company stock worth $1,379,701.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.