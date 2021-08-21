Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,575 NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $38.51. 66,828 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

