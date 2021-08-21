Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $680.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,841,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

