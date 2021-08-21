Oppenheimer Comments on CDK Global, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CDK Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDK. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 190.29% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after acquiring an additional 417,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 108,668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 631,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 422,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

