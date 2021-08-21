Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

AYLA opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

