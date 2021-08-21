OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of OppFi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OPFI opened at $6.26 on Friday. OppFi has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

