Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 355 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 443.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,133.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $571.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $538.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $576.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

