Optimum Investment Advisors Buys New Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTL. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,445,000.

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.20. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.93.

